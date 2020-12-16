TRACKING: A breezy Friday

Tonight: Another quiet night is ahead with a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures drop into the teens with a light south breeze.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds…like Wednesday. High temperatures are near 30 with a light south wind. Clouds increase Thursday night. Low temperatures are a little warmer as they drop to near 20.

Friday: This is a breezy day with gusts to 25 mph from the south. The sky is mostly cloudy as temperatures warm into the upper 30s. There is a cold front forecast to push through the state with a small chance of a rain/snow shower Friday night. Precipitation is expected to be very light…if any. Something we will watch since it will be overnight, and a few slick spots are possible on the roads if there is any precipitation.

Saturday/Sunday: More clouds than sunshine both days with highs in the low 30s Saturday and upper 30s Sunday.