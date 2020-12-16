Survey seen as fair pay baseline in Italian luxury fashion

MILAN (AP) — Italian luxury producers and suppliers have received a “pretty positive” report card from the Fair Wage Network in the first large-scale survey of pay and working conditions in the sector. The Fair Wage Network consultancy found that nearly all workers were paid on time, and that the gross average wage of 2,062 euros ($2,500) was above the minimum wage set for the sector and above the living wage of 1,387 euros, which could cover basic needs. Still, it was below the average monthly costs of 2,311 euros that workers reported incurring for their households, meaning that families would require two wage-earners.