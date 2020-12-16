Sudan: Ethiopian forces killed troops in cross-border attack

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military says a cross-border attack by Ethiopian forces and militias has left causalities among Sudanese troops. The development Wednesday could strain ties between the two neighbors. Sudan’s military did not say how many troops were killed or wounded in the attack. Military officials, however, said separately that the attack killed at least four troops, including a major, and wounded a dozen others. There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia. The attack comes amid weeks of fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between the federal government and regional authorities. The violence has sent over 52,000 Ethiopian refugees into Sudan. The attack came three days after Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok visited Ethiopia.