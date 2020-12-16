Shackleton expedition artifacts to be donated to UK museums

LONDON (AP) — A sledge and flag used in one of explorer Ernest Shackleton’s famed expeditions to the South Pole have been bought by a British government-funded body to keep the treasured artefacts in the U.K. The National Heritage Memorial Fund, a government-funded body, said Wednesday it paid 204,000 pounds ($274,000) to help purchase the two items, which will be donated to two English museums. Earlier this year, British authorities slapped a temporary export ban on the artefacts. They were used in an expedition named Nimrod after the ship, which came within less than 100 miles of the South Pole for the first time in 1909.