Saudi Arabia plans spending cuts to trim deficit amid virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia plans to cut 7% in spending next year as the region’s biggest oil producer seeks to trim a gaping budget deficit amid the coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices. The kingdom’s 2021 budget was announced late Tuesday. It says the deficit is expected to hit $79.4 billion this year, an estimated 12% of the country’s gross domestic product. By slashing expenditures, Riyadh hopes to bring its deficit down to 4.9% of the country’s economic output. For the first time, the budget didn’t offer a breakdown for oil and non-oil revenue because the kingdom’s oil giant Aramco floated a sliver of its shares on the Saudi stock market last year.