MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major leagueNew
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history.
The league said it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding.
The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues that existed from 1920-48.
Those leagues were excluded in 1969 when the Special Committee on Baseball Records identified six official “major leagues” dating to 1876.