Key Iowa vaccine panel will keep meetings closed to public

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL/AP) -- A panel of experts that will help decide which groups get the coronavirus vaccine first in Iowa has been holding closed meetings. Iowa Department of Public Health interim director Kelly Garcia says the panel does not "meet the definition of what's required" under the open meetings law.

The IDPH convened the Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) to develop recommendations on how to use the vaccine when supplies are limited in the coming weeks.

The panel will recommend which groups of health care workers, essential workers and people at risk for severe COVID-19 illness should be considered higher priorities than others.

Garcia says she does not believe the council is bound by the open meetings law. She says she wants the group to have a "free flow of conversation" outside public scrutiny.

While the meetings will remain closed, Garcia says the notes will be posted and recommendations made public.

Garcia sourced the exception as being under Chapter 21 of the law.

You can watch Wednesday's full COVID-19 news conference here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.