Iowa receiving 30% less vaccine volume than originally expected

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - In a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the federal government notified IDPH there will be a 30% reduction in vaccine volume than originally anticipated.

IDPH says other states are seeing the same instance from the federal government.

The next steps are currently being outlined by the IDPH to adjust planning, and communicate with Iowa's federal partners.

A spokesperson for the IDPH says updates will be provided as quickly as additional information is confirmed.