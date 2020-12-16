HAPPY ENDING: Christmas decorations stolen from Independence park, returned hours after police report

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is quoting Martina McBride's 'Independence Day' song.

They wrote on their Facebook page, "Well, word gets around in a small, small town."

The chamber said eight large Christmas-themed character cutouts made of plywood were stolen from Veteran's Park.

"I am heartbroken that someone ruined the Christmas cheer [the decorations] brought and decided that our community didn't need them anymore," the chamber's executive director Nikki Barth wrote on Facebook.

Barth said she was in the city park on Tuesday night checking on some Christmas tree lights. That's when she noticed the decorations were missing.

"I was just sad," she told KWWL over the phone. "This is a community thing. We do [the decorating] for our community."

The cutouts belong to the chamber and are purchased by businesses in the city. Barth said many people enjoy bringing their families to the park to look at the holiday decorations.

Barth immediately contacted Independence police. They suggested she make a post on social media.

So Barth did just that.

She said her Facebook post garnered more than 450 shares and had an organic reach of more than 25,000 people.

Less than four hours after her original call to police, an officer contacted Barth to let her know they received a tip and the cutouts had been returned to the park.

"Social media helped quite a bit," Independence Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach said.

Barth said she's very excited this story has a happy ending.

"Thank you to all who shared and to the individual who came forward and led the police in the right direction," she said.

Police are still investigating the incident and charges may be possible, according to Dallenbach.