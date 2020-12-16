Florida man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing mom to death

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for stabbing his mother to death after he got angry when she threatened to kick him out of the house. Twenty-five-year-old Nathaniel Shimmel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday after facing a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison. On Aug. 23, 2017, Shimmel called 911 and initially said a robber had attacked his mother, but later confessed to the crime describing the events in vivid detail. Shimmel told detectives he stabbed his mother in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and in her back.