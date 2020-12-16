Dubuque advances plans for one-of-a-kind automatic traffic control system

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- The city of Dubuque is taking the next steps on a one of a kind traffic management system, using artificial intelligence to control congestion and guide travelers.

Recently Dubuque's City Council voted unanimously to kick off plans for the STREETS traffic routing system.

STREETS would turn traffic cameras, speed sensors and other tech already installed into "smart devices." These would all plug into one hub, where AI interprets the data to help drivers maximize the efficiency of the roadways.

The system would then give you live updates on road conditions and traffic, suggesting alternate routes when needed. It would also be able to adjust the timing of stoplights in real time based on traffic.

According to city engineer Dave Ness, the groundwork for the system is already in place.

"Right now if you are getting ready to leave work, your phone will tell you: it's going to take 16 minutes to get home. Scary but it knows the route you typically take," said Ness.

The trick is getting that information to a central computing network the city could use.

"For instance going across a bridge, maybe on a somewhat icy morning. Your car knows traction control is starting to kick in, anti-lock brakes are kicking in. It can broadcast that to the infrastructure," Ness said.

Similar systems have been installed elsewhere, for instance, across a given neighborhood. This would be the first one that spans an entire metropolitan area.

The project's total cost sits at $3.8 million dollars. However, the City would only be responsible for $575,000, according to city documents.