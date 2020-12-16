Doughy Joey’s will be reopening at one of the restaurant’s previous locations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Doughy Joey's Peetza Joynt will be reopening at its previous downtown Waterloo location. The local restaurant was the most recent occupant of the 300 W Fourth Street address nearly ten years ago.

Doughy Joey's officially announced its comeback December 15, with plans to open in early 2021.

“It’s kind of been a long process, but we’re happy that it’ll be back soon,” co-owner Andrew Howe said.

Following the closing of the Cedar Falls location on Viking Rd about six months ago, the owners had worries about not being able to open again.

“We kind of thought about it and we were like, ‘Well, let’s just do it. Let’s open it up.’ It’s been nerve wracking, but I think we’re ready to do it,” co-owner Alison Blake said.

Planning to open back up in the previous Waterloo location was done in those six months between the Cedar Falls restaurant closing, and the announcement of relocating to the Waterloo address.

Owners Howe and Blake say the menu will stay the same as it was back in Cedar Falls, but changes will need to be made at the Waterloo spot beforehand.

“Previously this location had a smaller kitchen, but we are going to be expanding the kitchen to offer a lot of the products we brought to Cedar Falls: grilled and fried food, and I think that will be good for everyone.” Howe said.

“The seating here is a little bit cooler too than Cedar Falls because it has the multilevel. They had a party room there too, but we actually have seating on the second floor, which I think is kind of fun,” Blake said.

The announcement on Doughy Joey's Peetza Joynt's Facebook page received a lot of attention and support. The owners say they were not expecting that large of a response, but are excited to serve familiar faces once again.

“I hope we get a lot of our same customers, and they’ve been a pretty loyal bunch, so we’re excited to see them all again," Howe said, "We think having Doughy Joey's back in downtown Waterloo is going to be a great thing. I think just the area itself has made huge improvements over the past few years, and we’re excited to have everyone come back down and see Doughy Joey's again.”

Hiring has started for the restaurant's new location. Some of the previous employees will be coming back. New hires have also been applying, but the owners say it has been difficult not being able to see people face-to-face due to the COVID-19 pandemic.