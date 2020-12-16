Dec. 16: Iowa passes 200k COVID-19 recoveries as almost 2,000 new cases are reported

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,986 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 260,237.

The state's website says that of the 260,237 people who have tested positive, 200,779 have recovered. This is 4,635 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The state's death toll is 3,354, there have been 14 additional deaths since Tuesday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (200,779) and the number of deaths (3,354) from the total number of cases (260,237) shows there are currently 56,104 active positive cases in the state.

There were 108 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 776, which is down from 798. Of those hospitalizations, 152 are in the ICU (down from 166) and 85 are on ventilators (down from 88yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,745 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,294,629 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,986 positive tests divided by 5,745 tests given) is 34.5 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 96 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 12,714 cases in the county (11,941 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 773 Serology positive cases). There are 454 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 9,804. There were four additional deaths, leaving a total of 193 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.3 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Linn County Dashboard has not updated since Tuesday. These are the numbers KWWL reported Tuesday:

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 56 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 15,606 cases. There have been 254 more recoveries, leaving a total of 11,691 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 230 deaths. There are 43 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 78 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,436 reported cases. There have been 284 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 8,540 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 43 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.4 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 74 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,088 reported cases. There have been 362 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 8,323. There was one additional death recorded, leaving a total of 126 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

