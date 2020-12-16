Court: Ohio must allow gender changes on birth certificates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal court says Ohio can’t keep refusing to allow people to change the gender listings on their birth certificates. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio says the birth certificate rule imposed by the state Department of Health and the Office of Vital Statistics is unconstitutional. Ohio is likely to appeal. Judge Michael Watson rejected the state of Ohio’s arguments that the policy prevents fraud and maintains historical accuracy as “thinly veiled” excuses for discrimination. Plaintiff Stacie Ray claimed victory for the LGBT community. Ohio was one of the last two states to prohibit such changes.