Cookies, hot cocoa, pick-me-up notes: ‘Sparks’ of kindness

A tin of cookies is left on the running board of an ambulance outside a nursing home with a note for the emergency workers who operate it: “You’re AMAZING! Yes, you!” A baggie sits on the edge of a fountain with dozens of copper coins and another message, for anyone who passes by and fancies tossing one in: “Take a penny. Make a wish! Hope your dreams come true.” This is the world of Sparks of Kindness, an online community of people going out of their way to put a smile on the faces of others. From thanking a teacher to leaving coloring books in a hospital waiting room, no act is too small.