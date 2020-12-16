China’s Luckin Coffee to pay $180 million fine in fraud case

The U.S. market watchdog says China’s Luckin Coffee has agreed to pay a $180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company with defrauding investors by misstating its revenue, expenses, and net operating loss to appear to have been more profitable and growing faster than it actually was, and to meet the company’s earnings estimates. Luckin’s shares traded on the NASDAQ until July 13, 2020. The SEC said some Luckin employees tried to hide the fraud by logging inflated expenses and entering false information in the company’s accounts. It said the misconduct was found during an audit and the company reported the situation and cooperated with the SEC.