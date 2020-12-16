Biggest vets groups step up pressure on Trump to fire Wilkie

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s six largest veterans groups are calling on President Donald Trump to immediately fire Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie over the mishandling of a congressional aide’s allegation of a sexual assault at a VA hospital. In a letter to the White House, the groups said they had lost all confidence in Wilkie’s ability to lead the government’s second-largest department following a blistering audit last week that found he had acted unprofessionally if not unethically. The groups said that Trump must take action in the last weeks of his administration since Wilkie had refused to accept responsibility and was refusing to resign.