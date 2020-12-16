Bar owners hope for New Year’s Eve boost as normal hours resume

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Social distancing and frequent hand washing will still be necessary after you've brushed the confetti off your face mask in the year 2021. But with Governor Reynolds' new proclamation announced Wednesday morning, you can at least watch the New Year's Eve festivities from a bar or restaurant if you choose.

"We'll take any win we can get right now," Nick Carroll said, regional manager of Brothers Bar and Grill in Iowa City.

Brothers caters to the University of Iowa student body and Carroll says having to close at 10 p.m. for the last month has really hurt business.

"It's a hard habit to break if you're a college kid that's not used to going out until 10," Carroll said.

Carroll says in a year where they've lost so much revenue from a football season during a pandemic, just staying open through the night on New Year's Eve is a huge help.

The governor forced bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. starting on November 17 to combat the skyrocketing COVID-19 caseload in Iowa and across the country. The situation has improved significantly in recent days.

Johnson County has gone from seeing over 150 new cases every day for the first half of November to seeing around 50 new cases every day this week.

"I had watched them (the numbers) come down steadily. So, I was hoping for it," Carroll said.

Governor Reynolds said Wednesday Iowans had taken the steps needed to resume activities like staying in a bar past 10 p.m.

“This doesn’t mean our work is done but it’s proof that we have the tools necessary to effectively manage the virus while balancing the activities of our daily lives," Reynolds said in a news conference Wednesday.

Carroll says he knows this means his staff will have to resume watching for social distancing violations with a very close eye. He thinks they can remain open safely but just hopes patrons meet them halfway.

"It's a constant reeducation battle...some people know the rules and just don't want to adhere to it," Carroll said.

Customers are required to wear face masks in a bar or restaurant unless they're seated at a table. There can be no groups larger than eight people and there needs to be six feet of distance between tables. All staff members must be masked.