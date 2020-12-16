AJ Capuano

I joined KWWL as a reporter for our Dubuque bureau in summer of 2020.

I didn't follow the typical college route. I've always thought everything worth knowing is learned where the dust kicks up over the road behind you.

After high school in northern Missouri, I wanted to find some new roads, found myself just a stone's throw from Chicago, in northwest Indiana. I was going to be a rock-star, of course. Navigated those roads a while, but the GPS doesn't know all the turns.

Later than most, I went to college at Purdue University. I majored in Interdisciplinary Film and Video Studies. I met my wife, Kailey. After working college sports broadcasts, I was hooked on TV. I discovered that television is better than any stuffy arthouse film. I got married.

Well, then I rumbled down the old roads, back to my hometown in Missouri. I started at KTVO-TV in Kirksville, Missouri as a studio cameraman. By the time my job was taken by a robot, I guess I had watched enough to take a crack at all that myself. I segued into a reporter position, and went on to anchor 'KTVO News at 10' weeknights.

Some time later I kicked up dust again, and found home in Dubuque, Iowa. I love it here, and I'm grateful you'll have me. If you see me, come say hi!