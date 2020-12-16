$2K reward offered in Wyoming grizzly bear killing case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday in a statement that the bear was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation in the central part of the state. Illegally killing a grizzly in the Yellowstone region is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.