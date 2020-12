WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - A Waterloo man was killed during a farming accident on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a dairy farm in the 6000 block of Hess Road around 3:30 p.m.

Christopher Lee Holman was operating a piece of farm equipment at the time.

Holman was trying to break items loose within the machine when he was caught by moving parts of the equipment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.