UPDATE: No injuries in devastating fire that destroyed Hudson auto shop

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hudson Fire Chief Chad Schmidt says no one was injured in the fire that destroyed Beyer Motorsports Monday night.

Authorities believe the fire started at an oil burner which is the business' heat source. Employees who were in the building were able to get out and were checked for injuries by emergency personnel.

The majority of the fire was controlled Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, there were still some minor flames at the site.

Schmidt says there were no hydrants at the site of the fire and the nearest was 3/4 of a mile away.

The mother of owner RJ Beyer said that he is trying to take care of his employees and they will look to start rebuilding after a total loss. They are looking for a temporary location.

They will be sifting through the rubble to see if there is anything salvageable, but say they need tools.

The owner and employees are grieving at the loss of their business and dealing with the shock of the massive fire that engulfed their building last night.

They haven't yet heard back from the insurance company, so they don't know for sure what will be covered.

RJ's sister, Melissa Beyer, and brother-in-law made a gofundme for anything insurance may not cover, such as tools and paying employees.

"This was a life long dream of RJ’s," Melissa wrote on the gofundme page. "For years and years RJ worked in many other mechanic garages and even as a child worked in his dad’s garage. Auto mechanics and repair runs in his blood."