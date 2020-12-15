TRACKING: Slowly warming temps, dry week

Today: Besides the occasional break in cloud cover, skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will blow in from the east at 5 to 10 mph and with snow still on the ground, temperatures will remain cool with highs in the mid 20s.

Tonight: Clouds should remain overhead tonight, working against the snow to try to keep us a little more mild. We should still drop to the mid and upper teens with a light east northeast wind.

Wednesday: Clouds should decrease and give way to some sunshine but we could see more moving in. Therefore, I think tomorrow will range from partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light and variable. We should get some melting of the snowpack.

Thursday: We will have partly sunny skies and a south wind leading our highs back to the low and mid 30s. Melting continues.

Friday: Even with more clouds than anything, we should have a breezy south wind, surging our highs back to near 40. We may see a light chance for rain/snow Friday night with lows in the low 20s. Accumulations will not be significant if anything.

Weekend: We should see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend with temperatures remaining fairly mild – near freezing for Saturday and in the upper 30s for Sunday.

Next Week: The first day of winter is on Monday and that should be the warmest day with highs near 40 with partly cloudy skies and a breezy west wind. Even Tuesday stays mild with just a little more cloud cover. We could possibly see some light snow overnight into Wednesday. This will be followed by a cool down into Christmas Eve but the weather looks quiet for the holidays with the chance of a white Christmas slim at this point.