TRACKING: More sunshine Wednesday

Tonight: The weather is quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and a light east breeze. Temperatures drop back into the teens by morning. That is the normal low for this time of year.

Wednesday: Expect a little more sunshine than cloud cover during the day. The wind is light and switching from a northeast to a southeast. High temperatures reach the low 30s during the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: The sky remains partly cloudy with a light breeze. Not much change for the lows as they bottom out in the teens again.

Thursday: The temperature might read 40, but it might not feel this warm. There is a south wind at 10-20 mph making it feel colder. Might feel colder than Tuesday and Wednesday because those days did not have much wind. The sky is mostly cloudy.