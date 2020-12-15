TRACKING: A cloudy and cool December day

Today: There will be plenty of cloud cover throughout the day with just a slight chance for some passing flurries. Temperatures will be in the 20s once again with an east wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: The clouds will hang around as temperatures drop into the teens. The wind will be light out of the east/northeast.

Wednesday: Clouds will be around during the morning hours, but expect the clouds to beak apart allowing for sunshine during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be closer to 30° with a light and variable wind.

Thursday: It will be a few degrees warmer with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

Friday: Breezy and warmer ahead of the next cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40°. The cold front Friday evening through Saturday morning may produce a few light rain or snow showers.

Most of the next 10 days will be dry.