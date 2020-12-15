Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids still helping derecho victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - The August 10 derecho left tens of thousands of people without power for days and left many people with nowhere to turn for food.

The Salvation Army of Cedar Rapids was one of the organizations trying to get people back on their feet after the storm city officials called, "A worse disaster than the Flood of 2008."

"We were so busy trying to do what we could for the community. I think that kept our spirits going," Shalla Ashworth said, development director for the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids.

Since there were people on every street corner who needed help, the organization's advisory board was critical in steering the ship.

"It was a lot of long hours," Scott Drzycimski said, a volunteer and advisor for the organization for the last seven years.

Drzycimski's fulltime job is with Alliant Energy. In the days following the storm, he was the liaison between the power company and Linn County Emergency Management.

He saw the images of immigrant families camping outside of their condemned apartments and knew they needed help.

"I grew up on the west side of Cedar Rapids, probably about a mile away from some of those hardest hit apartments," Drzycimski said.

The Salvation Army sprang into action, not only providing meals for people at places like the Cedar Terrace Apartments but also offering one-time rental assistance and educating them on the benefits of rental insurance.

"Seeing people being so thankful and grateful for just having a sandwich, a bottle of water and a comforting word...just keeps our spirits going," Ashworth said.

The Salvation Army Corps building in Cedar Rapids sustained a lot of damage from the storm --volunteers have been serving meals out of the parking lot because the gym is under construction.

Thankfully, the building is insured. Drzycimski says the organization is far from done helping victims of the devastating storm but he knows the area will heal.

"It's that fact that we're still here and we're taking care of each other and folks are giving to the Salvation Army to make sure that gets done. That's what gives me hope that we're going to be okay," Drzycimski said.