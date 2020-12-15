‘RESCUE CHRISTMAS’: A KWWL Salvation Army special

KWWL aired a special report on The Salvation Army's efforts to support families facing poverty, hunger, and job loss during this tough holiday season.

Requests for help from The Salvation Army are at an all-time high, but the number of donations are down because of the pandemic. As the number of cases continues to spike, The Salvation Army is preparing for this downward trend in donations to continue.

Help The Salvation Army 'Rescue Christmas' by donating to your local chapter here:

