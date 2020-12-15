Reports: Iowa-Michigan game set for this weekend canceled

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to reports, the Iowa Hawkeye's game against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend has been canceled.

Michigan's players are headed home. They'll return to campus in mid-January. They finish the year 2-4 overall. They are currently ahead of Michigan State (2-5) in the Big Ten standings. MSU beat Michigan and can move ahead of them in a game at Maryland this weekend. https://t.co/74bwnZqn3T — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2020

The game was scheduled for for Saturday, Dec. 19 during the Big Ten Champions Week. The cancelations come as COVID-19 cases remain in the Michigan football program.

It is unknown if Iowa will be able to reschedule the game against a different opponent. Iowa is also still eligible to play in a bowl game.