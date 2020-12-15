Reports: Iowa-Michigan game set for this weekend canceled

Reports: Iowa-Michigan game set for this weekend canceledNew
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to reports, the Iowa Hawkeye's game against the Michigan Wolverines this weekend has been canceled.
The game was scheduled for for Saturday, Dec. 19 during the Big Ten Champions Week. The cancelations come as COVID-19 cases remain in the Michigan football program.
It is unknown if Iowa will be able to reschedule the game against a different opponent. Iowa is also still eligible to play in a bowl game.