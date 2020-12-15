Quentin Hart declared winner of The Salvation Army Mayoral Battle of the Bells

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — The Salvation Army held their 12th Annual Red Kettle Mayoral Battle of the Bells last Saturday from 10 a.m-Noon.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been declared the winner raising $2,138.60 and a gold coin. Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty's kettle raised $221.88.

"The Mayoral Battle of the Bells competition is one of the highlights of our kettle season each year. We are grateful for the ongoing support from our elected officials who keeps this tradition going to raise funds to help support our services," Major Martin Thies, Corps Officer

In previous years, special gifts have been appearing in the Red Kettles in the Cedar Valley. Within the past two weeks, The Salvation Army has collected two gold coins and ten mercury dimes. Major Thies says "We are truly blessed and grateful that our community provides us with these special items to support our mission. We never expect these types of gifts."

The Salvation Army is entering the last two weeks of their annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. At the current moment, the campaign is at 53.1% ($319,126) of their $601,000 goal. The Red Kettles account for 30% of The Salvation Army's annual budget.

Donations can be made at the Red Kettles until December 24th. You can also make donations via mail and online. Online donations can be made to the online Red Kettle at the Salvation Army Waterloo Kettle website.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer and paid bell ringers. If interested in volunteering can signup by going to www.registertoring.com. Applications are available at The Salvation Army Community Center in Waterloo.

