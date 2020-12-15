Probability of a White Christmas in Iowa

We all (okay, maybe not all of us) sing and hum the classic holiday tune "I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas." It's at this point in the month where we pay close attention to the weather pattern to see what the chances are of seeing a 'White Christmas'.

A 'white Christmas' is defined as at least 1" of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. It happens more often than not in eastern Iowa, especially across the northern half of the states.

Here is a look at the historic probability of a white Christmas across the state courtesy of the NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (1981-2010).

The northern third of the viewing area has at least a 60% change of having an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

The last time there was at least an inch of snow on Christmas Day across eastern Iowa was back in 2017. Waterloo, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City sites all had 1.0" recorded as the snow depth.

So what about the prospects of a white Christmas this year? It's not lookin too great, snow lovers. Above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation are expected in the next 6-10 days.