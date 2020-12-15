PM: Sweden’s health officials misjudged new infection wave

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says health officials in the Scandinavian country have misjudged the impact of the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Hours before a commission that has looked into Sweden’s handling of the pandemic was to release a report, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told the Aftonbladet newspaper Tuesday many “didn’t see such a wave in front of them.” This year Sweden has seen 320,098 cases and 7,514 virus-related deaths, a death toll much higher than neighbors Norway, Finland or Denmark. The recent resurgence of infections in the fall has produced a rapid increase in new cases that has strained Sweden’s health care system. Authorities say the month of November was Sweden’s deadliest month since the Spanish flu hit in 1918.