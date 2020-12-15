New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Newly released police body camera footage shows that the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery appeared visibly upset as police arrived in the minutes after the shooting. Travis McMichael can be heard in the video telling an officer that if the 25-year-old Black man “had stopped, this wouldn’t have happened.” McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, are charged with murder in Arbery’s death along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. The body camera video shows officers working to try to save Arbery as he lies on the ground soaked in blood.