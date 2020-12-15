Kansas mayor resigns after threats over backing mask mandate

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw is resigning after receiving threats over supporting a mask mandate. Warshaw announced Tuesday that her resignation is effective immediately. The Dodge City Globe reports that Warshaw has been threatened since being quoted in a USA Today story published Friday. In the article, she said she supported a mask mandate. Warshaw said Tuesday she loves Dodge City, but she is concerned that people are not acting “normally” because of pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Some of the emails threatening Warshaw have been turned over to police. Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis said the department is determining a proper response to the emails.