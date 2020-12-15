Justices order review of Colorado virus rules for churches

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ordered a lower federal court to reexamine Colorado restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York. Three dissenting justices noted that the state already had lifted the challenged restrictions. The high court’s unsigned decision did not rule that limits imposed by Gov. Jared Polis were improper. But it did throw out a federal district court ruling that rejected a challenge to the limits from the High Plains Harvest Church in the rural town of Ault in northern Colorado. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues.