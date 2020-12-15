Israel court upholds Australia extradition in child sex case

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal challenging the extradition of a former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, clearing the way for her to stand trial after a six-year legal saga. Malka Leifer, a former educator accused of sexually abusing several former students at a Jewish school in Melbourne, has been fighting extradition from Israel since 2014. The Supreme Court justices said on Tuesday that the ruling finalizes “the decision of the appellant as extraditable” to stand trial in Australia. Israel’s justice minister praised the court’s decision and said he would be signing the extradition order immediately.