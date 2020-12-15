Iowa State moves up in College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Big 12 Title Game

Iowa State, which was idle this past weekend, moves up a spot to No. 6 entering the Big 12 championship game against No. 10 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, Gators and No. 8 Georgia all have two losses, but sit ahead of undefeated No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0), which has dropped one spot in each of the past two rankings despite not playing since Nov. 21 at UCF.

The top 5 teams remained the same. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M.