Iowa Homeland Security director to retire in January

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Homeland Security & Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn has announced her retirement effective, January 29, 2021.

"It has been an honor to serve as director of the Department and I thank Governor Reynolds for the opportunity," Flinn said in a statement. "During the numerous and ongoing disaster events that have impacted the state, I'm proud of the HSEMD team and thank the many local, state, federal and private sector partners with whom I've worked."

Flinn began serving as acting director in June 2018 and was appointed to the role permanently by Gov. Reynolds in January 2019. During her time as director, she helped oversee the response to the 2018 Marshalltown tornado, flooding in 2019 and now a global pandemic.

Iowa HSEMD Director Joyce Flinn has announced her retirement effective, Jan. 29. “During the numerous & ongoing disaster events that have impacted the state, I'm proud of the HSEMD team & thank the many local, state, federal & private sector partners..." https://t.co/R43MUtLrNv pic.twitter.com/VbxmnFxAnG — IowaHSEMD (@IowaHSEMD) December 15, 2020

She has worked in the emergency management department since 1997 in the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. Flinn transferred to the Readiness and Response Bureau in March of 2000. She became bureau chief for Readiness and Response in August 2008. Prior to serving at the helm of HSEMD, Flinn served as Chief of Operations and Response Division Administrator.

"I want to thank Joyce for her service to the state of Iowa and for leading the department during such critical times," Governor Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "Through historic storms, tornadoes, floods, and a global pandemic, Joyce and her team worked around the clock to deliver resources and support to our communities in need. I wish her the very best in retirement and know that she will continue to be an asset as we transition a new interim director."

Governor Reynolds says she will announce an interim director at a later date.