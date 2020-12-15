Iowa City proposes police reforms; focusing on mental health calls

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - December 15 was a day many people had circled on their calendars: the deadline for a possible new community policing model.

City Manager Geoff Fruin presented 34 recommendations to the City Council Tuesday night with the goal of regaining community trust for the police force.

"Our foundation is strong and it's ready to pursue whatever future lies ahead," Fruin said before starting his presentation.

The 34 recommendations cover response to mental health crisis calls, the need for the city to support various social services in town, priorities for training officers, more transparency around policing data and adding several civilian positions to help the department.

The change to crisis calls is one spot that would overhaul what's currently in place.

Fruin proposed the city look at mental health crisis calls through a new lens, trying to remove police from the equation wherever possible. He outlined four steps for people to get help with very limited police intervention.

Prevent

The report says the best way to prevent calls to the police for mental health emergencies is to fund social services. More funding to substance abuse counseling services and call centers with mental health professionals is a high priority.

The city says its received less funding from the federal government in recent years so it might be time to consider a new local option sales tax to fund counseling programs.

The report also calls for the hiring of a new civilian Street Outreach and Engagement Specialist to connect people experiencing homelessness with resources. It also mentions hiring a civilian Community Outreach Assistant to educate immigrant communities.

2. Divert

If people do need to call someone for assistance, the city wants to see if a mental health professional can handle it first. Step 2 identifies one organization, CommUnity Crisis Center and Food Bank, as the local leader in this field.

CommUnity's 24/7/365 Mobile Crisis Unit handled 551 crisis calls in Iowa City in 2019 with an 85% diversion rate (avoiding either jail or the emergency room for the caller.

The city's part in step 2 consists of marketing and promoting CommUnity's services, expanding its services and integrating them into the county's Joint Emergency Communications Center.

3. Co-respond

This step will be the biggest shift for the department.

The city has said it wants to emulate the CAHOOTS program used in Eugene, Oregon. That stands for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On the Streets.

The city is proposing to pair mental health professionals from CommUnity Crisis Center with police officers on appropriate calls. Police would be in a support role in these situations.

"The role of the officer --often in plain clothes-- is to ensure safety while maximizing opportunities for the crisis professional to interact with the individual," Fruin said.

The city has already secured a grant from Mental Health/Disability Services of East Central Iowa to partially fund the program.

Fruin says the exact layout of the partnership isn't fully thought-out yet but it'll likely be based on a similar program in Cedar Rapids between Foundation 2 and the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

4. Stabilize and Connect

This final phase is for situations where police must take the lead either because there's a weapon involved or the person involved has a history of violence.

The department wants to make its officers have the mindset that they're calming the situation and getting the person experiencing a crisis to a support location.

An example of a support location is the new Guidelink Center set to open soon in Iowa City. The center is meant to be a safe third option for people in a crisis other than the emergency room or jail.

None of these 34 recommendations would be approved for some time, as the city plans on giving plenty of time for the public to give input and for edits to be made.

View the city's webpage for the preliminary report here.