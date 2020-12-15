Iowa City discussing new Community Policing Model tonight

KWWL News App users, tap here to watch.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Iowa City City Council is discussing major police reforms at a work session tonight at 5 p.m.

City Manager Geoff Fruin will give a presentation recapping the community input his staff has collected since this summer and proposed changes to the force.

The city committed to restructuring its police department on June 17 after two weeks of daily racial justice protests that angered over the death of George Floyd and asked for local policing changes.

The city held six listening posts during the fall to ask people how they can respond better to mental health emergencies, support and monitor people experiencing homelessness and more. City staff released this report to councilors in October with the takeaways from those outreach events.

Many people have asked the department to pair mental health professionals with police on calls for service and remove officers from calls where they're not needed. That will be one of the proposed changes discussed tonight.

You can watch the meeting on the city's YouTube channel or Facebook page.