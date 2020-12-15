Dubuque hospital staff to receive COVID-19 vaccines

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- Staff at two Dubuque hospitals await the arrival of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital have been expecting vaccines to arrive since Monday.

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center say they are planning for staff vaccinations to start on Tuesday, with a broader distribution beginning on Wednesday.

UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital says their vaccinations will start within approximately the same timeframe, dependent on the doses' arrival.

Local health officials say Iowa Department of Public Health are coordinating the distribution of these first doses of the vaccine to health care providers.