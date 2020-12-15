Dec. 15: Iowa reports 1,338 new cases, 67 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,338 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 258,251.

The state's website says that of the 258,251 people who have tested positive, 196,144 have recovered. This is 5,922 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state's death toll is 3,340, there have been 67 additional deaths since Monday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (196,144) and the number of deaths (3,340) from the total number of cases (258,251) shows there are currently 58,767 active positive cases in the state.

There were 85 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 798, which is up from 764. Of those hospitalizations, 166 are in the ICU (up from 160) and 88 are on ventilators (down from 95 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 3,973 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,288,884 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,338 positive tests divided by 3,973 tests given) is 33.6 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 6 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 12,618 cases in the county (11,847 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 771 Serology positive cases). There are 54 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 9,350. There were five additional deaths, leaving a total of 189 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.6 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 56 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 15,606 cases. There have been 254 more recoveries, leaving a total of 11,691 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 230 deaths. There are 43 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.7 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 5 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,358 reported cases. There has been 1 additional recovery, leaving a total of 8,256 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 43 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.6 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 6 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,014 reported cases. There have been no additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 7,961. There were two additional deaths recorded, leaving a total of 125 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.0 percent.

