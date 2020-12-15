Black Hawk County ready for COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine should be in Black Hawk County any day now.

The county will get a total of 2,350 doses by the end of December. That figure is a combination of what's expected from Pfizer and Moderna.

The Iowa Department of Public Health worked with 6 healthcare providers to establish six prepositioned sites to initially receive that shipment. A state advisory council worked to determine how much would be given to each healthcare providers that requested the vaccine.

"It was equitably distributed it, and the reason is that MercyOne, UnityPoint, and People's Community Clinic have really been on the frontline," said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the Black Hawk County Public Health Director.

Both of the major health systems in Waterloo, MercyOne and UnityPoint, are taking a tiered approach in who they'll vaccinate first. They're focusing on those who work directly with COVID patients whether in the emergency room, the ICU, or another area of healthcare.

MercyOne Waterloo's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Sojka said they're being intentional in their plans for the first vaccinations.

"Most likely we're going to have the colleagues schedule themselves either on the day prior to a day off or a day off. So that if they do get the symptoms they won't affect our staffing situation," Dr. Sojka said.

Side effects have reportedly only lasted about 24 hours if they occur. Neither healthcare system is requiring staff to get the vaccine.