DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- President Trump has officially won Iowa's six Electoral College votes.

All states are casting their votes on Monday, with Joe Biden expected to be certified as the President-elect by the Electoral College.

Biden is set to give an address Monday at 7 p.m. CT following the votes.

