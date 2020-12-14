US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian missile defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system. The move comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Ankara. The countries have been at odds over Turkey’s acquisition from Russia of the S-400 missile defense system. The U.S. had previously kicked Turkey out of its U.S. F-35 stealth fighter program over the purchase. U.S. officials have long complained about Turkey and the S-400 which they say is incompatible with NATO equipment and a potential threat to allied security. But the administration had held off on imposing punitive sanctions apart from the fighter program for months in part to give Turkish officials time to reconsider deploying it.