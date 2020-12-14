UIHC receives first 1,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- After leaving Michigan yesterday morning, the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the Hawkeye State.

University of Iowa Healthcare shared photos of the arrival of the vaccine Monday morning. About 1,000 doses arrived and vaccinations of staff is expected to begin today.

Frontline healthcare workers will be the first to get the long anticipated vaccine in Iowa, per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Food and Drug Administration.

“This is an historic moment to change the course of the pandemic and we are proud of our role as leaders in this process,” says Suresh Gunasekaran. UIHC CEO.

More information is expected to come later Monday as Dr. Gunasekaran is set to hold a news conference at 3 p.m.

Dr. Patricia Winokur, the principal investigator of University of Iowa’s Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial site, will also participate in that news conference before answering questions from the general public tonight at 7 p.m. during a Facebook live event.

More shipments of the vaccine are expected across the Hawkeye State Monday.