TRACKING: Clouds slowly clear

Tonight: The sky remains mostly cloudy tonight with lows dropping into the teens. Little to no wind is expected.

Tuesday: Temperatures are a little below normal with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the mid and upper 20s. The wind is light from the southeast around 5-10 mph. The clouds linger through the night as lows drop into the teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday: Clouds gradually clear during the afternoon with highs reach near 30. The wind is light from south.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine through the day with a light south wind. Temperatures are little warmer as we reach the low and mid-30s.

Friday: The sky becomes mostly cloudy with a gusty south wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures warm to near 40.