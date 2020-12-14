TRACKING: Chilly start to the week

Today: It’s a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. The wind will be up to 15 mph this morning as a cold front clear the area. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the 20s.

Tonight: A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected. Temperatures will drop to the teens with an east/northeast wind up to about 5 mph.

Tuesday: Another partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected. We can’t rule out a few flurries from time to time. High temperatures will reach the middle 20s to lower 30s with an east/southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Rest of the Week: It will be dry with variable cloud cover. High temperatures will begin to warm back to the 30s to near 40° by the end of the week. Friday will be a bit breezy ahead of our next cold front that tracks through Friday night and Saturday bringing a slight chance of rain/snow.