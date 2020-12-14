Tony-winning choreographer, actress Ann Reinking dies at 71

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winning choreographer, actress and Bob Fosse collaborator Ann Reinking has died. She helped spread a cool, muscular hybrid of jazz and burlesque movement to Broadway and beyond. Reinking was known for her bold style of dance epitomized by her work in the revival of the Kander and Ebb musical “Chicago,” complete with net stockings, chair dancing and plenty of pelvic thrusts. Reinking co-starred as Roxie Hart along with Bebe Neuwirth’s Velma, and created the choreography “in the style of Bob Fosse,” the show’s original director and choreographer. She and Fosse worked together for 15 years and she was also his lover for several of them.