Monday marks eight years since the Sandy Hook School Elementary shooting

Credit: CBS Sunday Morning

(NBC) -- It's a day a remembrance today in Connecticut for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting eight years ago.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed the U.S. and state of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today in remembrance of the 20 children and six adults who were killed in the shooting.

The group Connecticut Against Gun Violence is scheduled to hold a virtual vigil tonight to honor all that have suffered from gun violence.

Following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, state lawmakers enacted universal background checks and a limit on large-capacity magazines.