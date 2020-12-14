The Salvation Army’s Men’s Shelter helped one Waterloo man get his life back on track

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Robert Elder, or better known as Bobby, seems like a normal guy. He had a family, a house, and had a good-paying job at Tyson.

At first glance, he may look happy and full of smiles, but on the inside, he has had his fair share of battles.

"I was a heavy drug user for about 16 years, and I got clean for awhile then I got back into it," Elder said.

Unable to get clean, his addiction costed him his house, his job, and his family. Bobby told "KWWL" it all disappeared before he knew it.

"When you're in that type of situation and you get messed up into things like that, you really do just feel lost." Bobby Elder



After continued struggles, Bobby eventually ended up homeless and walked the cold streets of Waterloo for more than a year. His father, Bob Elder, said it was extremely hard for him to watch. However, necessary for him to get better.

"It like having to watch somebody almost drown," Bob said, "unless they hit a bottom, they are almost destined to retrace their steps."

Above is a picture of Bobby's daughter, Zooey.

Wanting to be better for Zooey, his eight-year-old daughter, Bobby turned to the Salvation Army's Men's Shelter for help. After just a month of living there, he said their support got him out of his dark hole.

"Insurance applied for, food stamps applied for, job applications, they'll basically help you with anything."

The Salvation Army even helped Bobby get into the Pathway to Hope Program to help break his addiction.

"He'd be dead if it weren't for the Salvation Army." Bob Elder

"I do pray that people don't wait as long as I did to ask for help." Bobby Elder

Now living with his father and their nine dogs, Bobby said he has been clean for more than a year.

He is now back at Tyson working as a maintenance mechanic, co-owns a business, and spends a lot of his spare time with his daughter.

Owing to the Salvation Army for getting him back on his feet, Bobby said he gives back as much as he can. From donating food to an hour of his time, Bobby said it's all in an effort to say thank you.